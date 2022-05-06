Suspect At Large After Armed Robbery At CVS In Longmeadow

Police are searching for a man who robbed a CVS in the region for drugs.

In Western Massachusetts, Longmeadow Police said the suspect targeted the store on Longmeadow Street at around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

He reportedly entered the store and passed a note to the pharmacist that implied he had a weapon and demanded prescription pills.

He then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of medication, police said.

Nobody was injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a Black male, between 5-foot-2 inches and 5-foot-6-inches tall, with a thin build.

Police said he was wearing black pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap, and black hiking type shoes.

He was also wearing a KN95 face mask.

Longmeadow Police released a photo showing the suspect’s vehicle, a silver 2016-2018 Nissan Altima with a license plate in the left corner of the back window.

Anyone with information can contact the Longmeadow Detective Bureau’s anonymous tip line at 413-567-3311 extension 9157.

