Springfield Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of Heroin, Thousands Of Xanax Pills

A traffic stop for burnt-out lights led to the discovery of heroin, crack cocaine and thousands of Xanax pills.

A trooper saw a gray Ford Taurus with no plate lights on State Street in Springfield at about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The trooper pulled the Ford over and did an electronic inquiry of the car's registration before approaching.

When the trooper approached the Ford, he saw the driver reaching in the center console, police said.

Police reported that the driver, 36-year-old Anthony Iellamo, of Agawam, had a history of firearms violations and battery on law enforcement officers.

After seeing Iellamo reach into the center console, the trooper removed Iellamo from the Ford to ensure there weren't any weapons, police said.

State Police said troopers located the following in the car:

Five bundles of heroin containing 10 packets each

A half pack bundle containing five packets

Nine large bags containing a total of 3,005 white pills stamped “Xanax”

A plastic container containing multiple Massachusetts driver’s licenses and credit cards displaying various identities

A folding knife in the center console

Authorities said a small bag of crack cocaine was also found on Iellamo's person

Police said Iellamo was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession to distribute class A drug (heroin/fentanyl)

Possession to distribute class B drug (crack cocaine)

Possession to distribute class E drug (Xanax)

Vehicle number plate violation

