Springfield Man Wanted For Raping Ex-Girlfriend, Kidnapping Another Caught

A wanted fugitive accused of heinous crimes against two of his former girlfriends has finally been arrested in Hampden County.

Neftali Marcial, age 24, was arrested at a home in Springfield Tuesday, April 26, after nearly three months on the run, Massachusetts State Police said.

He’s accused of assaulting and raping an ex-girlfriend in February of this year, and locking another former girlfriend in his basement and abusing her for nearly two weeks, police said.

Since then, state and local police had been on the hunt for Marcial, checking several different addresses of interest with no success, police said.

Investigators were finally tipped off that he was staying at a home on Genesee Street in Springfield this week.

A team of state troopers, officers, and members of the US Marshals descended on the home and found Marcial sleeping in a first-floor bedroom and arrested him, police said.

They also found two guns, one with an extended magazine, along with ammunition and a large amount of heroin, police said.

With that discovery, together with his two original warrants, Marcial is facing the following criminal charges:

Domestic assault and battery

Threats to commit a crime

Kidnapping

Strangulation/Suffocation

Malicious destruction of property

Intimidation of a witness

Firearm, ammunition, and narcotics offenses

