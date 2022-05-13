Contact Us
Springfield Man Nabbed For Shooting Car, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Victor Aytche
Victor Aytche Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A Western Massachusetts has been arrested on firearms charges in connection with a shooting where bullets hit a car.

The arrest took place in Hampden County in Springfield around 8:45 a.m., Thursday, May 12.

Victor Aytche, age 29, of Springfield, was arrested on a warrant by members of the Springfield Police investigative unit in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, May 4, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police.

Aytche became a suspect during the investigation into the May 4 shooting in which a car was shot, Walsh said.

He was charged with:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling
  • Malicious damage to a vehicle
  • Assault with a dangerous weapon

