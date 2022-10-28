Contact Us
Springfield Bicyclist, 62, Killed In East Longmeadow Hit-And-Run: Police

David Cifarelli
East Longmeadow Police
East Longmeadow Police Photo Credit: East Longmeadow Police on Facebook

A 62-year-old bicyclist from Springfield was the victim of a hit-and-run in East Longmeadow, authorities said. 

The man was struck by a car at the intersection of North Main Street and Speight Arden around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, East Longmeadow Police said on Facebook

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to police. Officers later learned the involved vehicle kept driving down North Main Street after hitting the bicyclist. 

Witnesses described the vehicle as possibly a dark-colored sedan or crossover-type of car, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Longmeadow Police at 413-486-9005.

