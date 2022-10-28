Springfield Bicyclist, 62, Killed In East Longmeadow Hit-And-Run: Police

A 62-year-old bicyclist from Springfield was the victim of a hit-and-run in East Longmeadow, authorities said.

The man was struck by a car at the intersection of North Main Street and Speight Arden around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, East Longmeadow Police said on Facebook.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to police. Officers later learned the involved vehicle kept driving down North Main Street after hitting the bicyclist.

Witnesses described the vehicle as possibly a dark-colored sedan or crossover-type of car, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Longmeadow Police at 413-486-9005.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.