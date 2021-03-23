Seven Students, School Bus Driver Injured In Massachusetts Crash

Seven children and their bus driver were injured after crashing into a tractor-trailer in Massachusetts, police said.

Officers from the Shrewsbury Police Department were dispatched to Avalon Way shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, where there was a report of a crash involving a truck and school bus.

Police said that the school bus had been transporting 10 children to the Al-Hamra Academy when it struck the truck in the eastbound lane of Route 20 near the intersection of Avalon Way in Shrewsbury.

According to police, seven of the 10 children suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries, as did the driver. All eight were transported to UMass Medical Center as a precaution for treatment.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Shrewsbury Police Department, Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Accident Reconstruction (CEMLEC), and Massachusetts State Police Truck Team.

