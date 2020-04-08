SEEN ME? Western Massachusetts Children Missing Since July

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating five Western Massachusetts children that went missing in July.

Each missing person is a separate case.

People with information are asked to call the police.

The following Western Massachusetts children were reported missing in July:

Deanna Vazquez Melrose Missingkids.org

Deanna Vazquez Melrose, 17, Fitchburg

Missing since: July 26

Melrose is a biracial girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2” and weighs about 180 lbs.

Have a tip? Call police: 911 or (978) 345-4355

Gijalinny "Gigi" Hernandez Missingkids.org

Gijalinny “Gigi” Hernandez, 17, Springfield - Indian Orchard

Missing since: July 20

Hernandez is a biracial girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5” and weighs about 140 lbs.

She may be in the Boston area.

Have a tip? Call police: 911 or (413) 787-6302

Yomar Rosario-Rodriguez Missingkids.org

Yomar Rosario-Rodriguez, 17, Springfield

Missing since: July 17

Rosario-Rodriguez is a Hispanic boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” and weighs about 240 lbs.

Have a tip? Call police: 911 or (413) 787-6302

Nathan Gonzalez Missingkids.org

Nathan Gonzalez, 16, Springfield

Missing since: July 13

Gonzalez is a Hispanic boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’7” and weighs 160 lbs.

Have a tip? Call police: 911 or (413) 787-6302

Asia Clayton-Carter Missingkids.org

Asian Clayton-Carter, 14, Springfield

Missing since: July 1

Clayton-Carter is a biracial girl with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” and weighs about 160 lbs.

Have a tip? Call police: 911 or (413) 787-6302.

