SEEN ME? Western Massachusetts Children Missing Since July

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating five Western Massachusetts children that went missing in July.
Each missing person is a separate case.
People with information are asked to call the police.
The following Western Massachusetts children were reported missing in July:
Deanna Vazquez Melrose, 17, Fitchburg
Missing since: July 26
Melrose is a biracial girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2” and weighs about 180 lbs.
Have a tip? Call police: 911 or (978) 345-4355
Gijalinny “Gigi” Hernandez, 17, Springfield - Indian Orchard
Missing since: July 20
Hernandez is a biracial girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5” and weighs about 140 lbs.
She may be in the Boston area.
Have a tip? Call police: 911 or (413) 787-6302
Yomar Rosario-Rodriguez, 17, Springfield
Missing since: July 17
Rosario-Rodriguez is a Hispanic boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” and weighs about 240 lbs.
Have a tip? Call police: 911 or (413) 787-6302
Nathan Gonzalez, 16, Springfield
Missing since: July 13
Gonzalez is a Hispanic boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’7” and weighs 160 lbs.
Have a tip? Call police: 911 or (413) 787-6302
Asian Clayton-Carter, 14, Springfield
Missing since: July 1
Clayton-Carter is a biracial girl with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” and weighs about 160 lbs.
Have a tip? Call police: 911 or (413) 787-6302.
