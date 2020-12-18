Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Seen Her? Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Could Be In 'Immediate Danger'

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Gabriella Flores Photo Credit: Facebook/Julio Flores
Gabriella Flores Photo Credit: Facebook/ Julio Flores

The family of a 13-year-old girl is asking for the public’s help in finding her - she may be in “immediate danger,” they said.

On Thursday, around 10 a.m., Julio Flores reported his daughter Gabriella Flores, 13, of Springfield, missing.

She went missing on Monday, Dec. 14, and was last seen on Orange Street in Springfield, according to the missing poster, which says Flores may be in danger.

Gabriella Flores has dark brown hair, brown eyes, and a Hispanic complexion. She is 4’10” and weighs about 140 lbs. Flores also has a birthmark under her bottom lip. Her mannerisms are described as soft-spoken and friendly.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Gabriella Flores, contact Springfield Police at (413) 787-6302 and ask for Det. John Lopez or call Julio Flores at (413) 886-9245.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.