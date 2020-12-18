Seen Her? Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Could Be In 'Immediate Danger'

The family of a 13-year-old girl is asking for the public’s help in finding her - she may be in “immediate danger,” they said.

On Thursday, around 10 a.m., Julio Flores reported his daughter Gabriella Flores, 13, of Springfield, missing.

She went missing on Monday, Dec. 14, and was last seen on Orange Street in Springfield, according to the missing poster, which says Flores may be in danger.

Gabriella Flores has dark brown hair, brown eyes, and a Hispanic complexion. She is 4’10” and weighs about 140 lbs. Flores also has a birthmark under her bottom lip. Her mannerisms are described as soft-spoken and friendly.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Gabriella Flores, contact Springfield Police at (413) 787-6302 and ask for Det. John Lopez or call Julio Flores at (413) 886-9245.

