Routine Traffic Stop Could Lead To Years Behind Bars For Springfield Driver: Police

A traffic stop in Hampden County earlier this week began like any other, but it could have long-lasting implications for the Springfield man behind the wheel.

Steven Santiago was pulled over on Tuesday, April 11, around 2 p.m. on Route 20 near Rodgers Avenue for going 63 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, West Springfield police said. But things quickly spiraled down for Santiago from here.

Police said he had a suspended driver's license and was arrested. But during a search of his car, officers found a loaded .22 Ruger in his unlocked glove compartment, authorities said. The gun had been reported stolen from Vermont.

But things got worse for the young man. Police found cocaine on him when officers searched him as they booked him into jail, officials said, adding more felony charges to his list.

Santiago is charged with —

Carrying a firearm without a license

Receiving stolen property under $1,200

Possessing ammo without an FID card

Possession of cocaine — subsequent offense

And the Motor vehicle offenses

Santiago potentially faces serious jail time in convicted on these charges. So, don't speed when you allegedly have cocaine in your pocket and a stolen, unlicensed handgun in the glove compartment.

