Police Yank 3,300 Marijuana Plants From Illegal Grow

Kristin Palpini
Illegal marijuana grow operation in West Springfield Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department
Marijuana grow operation busted at this location in October 2020 Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

Police have busted a giant underground marijuana growing operation that had more than 3,300 plants when police made the arrests.

On Friday, Oct. 30, at around 2 p.m. police and FBI agents swarmed 946 Elm St. in West Springfield to execute a search warrant.

After making entry, police allegedly found a large-scale cultivation operation in a commercial building with at least 14 grow rooms, police said. It took police several hours to process the scene and secure the thousands of plants.

Four men from Brooklyn, New York, were arrested in relation to the bust and charged with trafficking in marijuana more than 100 pounds, but less than 2,000 pounds, and unlawful cultivation of marijuana ca Class D substance, police said.

The men who were arrested are Kong Xing Tang, 39; Min Zhang, 34; Gen Yu; and Jiang Nan, police said.

Bail was set at $50,000 for each man, police said.

