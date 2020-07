Wilbraham Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Wilbraham CVS.

The alleged theft happened on Wednesday, July 22.

On that day, a male threatened a Boston Road CVS cashier with a firearm, which was not shown.

The suspect fled west on Boston Road, police said, possibly in a Toyota Camry or Honda Accord.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Wilbraham Police at (413) 596-3837.

