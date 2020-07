Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old Chicopee girl.

Tanaja Wilson has been missing since July 14, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She has black hair and brown eyes; is about 5’3” and weighs 130 lbs.

If anyone has information about Wilson, contact the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 592-6341 or 911.

