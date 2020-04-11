Police Scuffle Ensues When Suspect Reaches For Waistband

A State Police Officer got into a struggle when a suspect being placed under arrest appeared to reach into his waistband for a weapon.

The skirmish happened the morning of Monday, Nov. 2, after an officer pulled over a vehicle for erratic driving.

Massachusetts State Trooper Joel Daoust stopped a sedan on I-90 in Charlton that fit with reports police had received earlier about someone driving dangerously on the highway, police said.

Daoust soon learned that the driver, Jonathan O. Romero, 22, of Springfield, was operating with only a learner’s permit, police said.

While being detained, Romero allegedly pulled away from Office Daoust then reached for his own waistband, police said.

After a brief struggle, Romero was arrested and police allegedly found a loaded SCCY CPX-2 9mm handgun in Romero’s waistband, police said.

Romero is being charged with:

- Improper operation of a motor vehicle,

- Unsafe lane change,

- State highway violation (following too close),

- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle,

- Improper storage of a firearm,

- Possession/carrying a firearm without a license,

- Possession of a firearm without an FID card,

- Possession of ammunition with an FID card,

- Carrying a loaded firearm,

- And resisting arrest, police said.

