Police Make Arrest In Connection to Route 5 Hotel Stabbing

Police have made an arrest following an alleged stabbing at a Route 5 hotel.

On Monday, Feb. 15, around 7:44 p.m., police officers responded to a report of a fight at the Quality Inn on Route 5 (Riverdale Road) in West Springfield.

Upon arrival, West Springfield Police were led to a room with a victim who had suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to the torso. The victim has already been treated and released from the hospital, police said.

As police provided emergency medical attention to the victim, they were told the suspected stabber had run off, police said.

While police gathered information on the suspect to share a description of the person and start a search, the suspect returned to the hotel lobby where he was arrested without incident, police said.

Police arrested Carlos Phabian Lebron, 30, of Springfield in connection with the stabbing and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

