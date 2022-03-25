Police Issue Alert For Suspicious Man Seen Walking On Residential Property In Longmeadow

Homeowners in Western Massachusetts are being advised to be on high alert after a suspicious man was caught on camera approaching a home and fleeing when approached by a homeowner.

In Hampden County, a Longmeadow resident living on Converse Street had a curious encounter with a stranger shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24 as he walked on her property and up to her front door.

Police said that when he was confronted by the homeowner, the suspicious man proceeded to quickly run away and speed off in a Chevy Tahoe (pictured above).

In the photo, the suspect can be seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, gloves, and a blue face mask. No other descriptive information was provided by the Longmeadow Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact police investigators in Longmeadow by calling (413) 567-3311 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (413) 565-4199.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.