Police ID 62-Year-Old Chicopee Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash: Report

Authorities announced this week the identity of the man killed in a hit-and-run crash last month in Chicopee, a report said. Though, the person responsible for his death remains at large.

Gary Turcotte, 62, of Chicopee was identified by investigators as the man killed in the Nov. 30 crash in the 950 block of Chicopee Street, MassLive reported.

Police found Turcotte on the ground with serious wounds when they arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m., Chicopee police said. Responders rushed him to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries days later.

Investigators are still trying to piece together the cause of the wreck and determine who was behind the wheel. Chicopee police are reviewing footage from cameras at the scene, but the heavy rain that day has hampered most of those efforts, reports said.

A memorial for Turcotte is set for Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Brunelle Funeral Home, 811 Chicopee St.

According to his obituary, Turcotte was a lifelong Chicopee resident who was generous with his friends and an avid candlepin bowler.

