Police & Fire

Police Ask Public's Help In IDing Suspect In Attempted Western Mass Arson

Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an attempted arson investigation in western Massachusetts. Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police Department
Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an attempted arson investigation in Western Massachusetts.

Authorities believe the man may have been involved in an attempted arson that took place in Berkshire County, in downtown Pittsfield, in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 4, The Pittsfield Police Department reported on Wednesday, Aug. 11. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bertelli-Hunt at 413-448-9705 x532. Anonymous tips can also be provided by calling 413-448-9706.

