Plainfield Street Fire Injures Two Firefighters; Arson and Bomb Squad Investigating Cause

Two firefighters were injured while battling a Plainfield Street house fire Sunday.

The blaze at 588 Plainfield was extinguished at around 1:30 a.m. July 19, according to the Springfield Fire Department. Emergency responders battled the fire for nearly three hours.

The names of the injured firefighters have not been disclosed. Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi did, however, say that the injuries were "minor" and that the firefighters were treated and released from the hospital.

The fire appears to have started on the second floor and the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.

Three people were displaced by the fire, according to ABC40 news.

