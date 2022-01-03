Contact Us
Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Hampden County

Zak Failla
Photo Credit: Monson Police Department

A pedestrian was hospitalized in Western Massachusetts after being struck by a car while crossing a busy intersection.

In Hampden County, members of the Monson Police Department responded to the intersection of High Street and Market Street at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, where there was a reported pedestrian strike.

According to police, after being struck, the pedestrian was transported to the Baystate Medical Center for “serious injuries” that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The pedestrian’s conditions as not immediately available on Monday afternoon.

Police said that the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. Check Daily Voice for updates.

