Parents Awoken By Strange Sound, Foil Kidnapping Attempt In Western Mass

When the parents went to investigate a strange sound in their home, they found a man on the second floor, dressed in dark clothes, and holding their toddler.

The man attempted to flee with the 20-month-old child, but the parents were able to tackle him and take their child back.

The incident took place on Saturday, March 13, sometime after 1 a.m. in Amherst, according to police.

The following day, Amherst Police arrested a suspect - Jimmy Lee Sanchez, 35, a homeless man living in Amherst, in connection with the alleged attempted kidnapping.

The terrifying incident was reported to police who arrived on the scene of the incident, a Spring Street residence, at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, police were told by the parents that they had been awakened by the sound of someone in their home. Upon investigation, the parents allegedly found a man in dark clothing holding their nearly 2-year-old child. The man then allegedly ran outside of the home with the child, police said.

The parents pursued the man and fought him outside their house where they were able to wrestle the child from his arms, police said. The man then ran off on foot. The parents and child reported minor injuries, police said.

It didn’t take long for police to identify Sanchez as a suspect. A warrant for his arrest was issued and Sanchez was arrested around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, police said.

Sanchez is being charged with:

Breaking and entering at nighttime for a felony

Larceny from a building

Assault and battery

Attempt to commit a crime to wit kidnapping,

And Larceny under $1,200, police said.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.