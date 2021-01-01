Paper Mill Catches On Fire For Fourth Time In 2020 - Reward Offered For Information

In six months, the vacant, sprawling Strathmore Paper Mill has been engulfed in flames four times - the most recent being Dec. 10.

Fires were set in two of the old mill buildings in June, July, November, and December. The destruction released asbestos that the Department of Environmental Protection cleaned and is holding the property owner liable for costs.

Owner Jacob Trudeau purchased the mill in 2019 for $15,000 and hoped to put a marijuana cultivation business there, according to the Berkshire Eagle. The building was not insured, the paper reported. At the time Trudeau said he had much of the building cleaned out and was having difficulty securing the massive structure from trespassers.

The blazes are always difficult to extinguish due to reduced water access. Strathmore has 4-inch water pipes leading to it. To adequately suppress a fire, the mill would need 8-inch pipes, according to a study on future uses for the property.

The fires are also particularly dangerous for firefighters and other emergency responders due to their derelict status and uncertain infrastructure, according to FireEngineering.

The first Strathmore Paper Mill fire was deemed suspicious by the State Fire Marshall. It took 100 firefighters two days to extinguish and destroyed Mill #1. Mill #2 was destroyed by fire in December.

A reward is being offered for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest for the suspected Strathmore arsons. Up to $5,000 could be paid out through the Arson Watch Reward Program, which is funded by Massachusetts insurance companies.

To report information to Arson Watch, call (800) 682-9229.

