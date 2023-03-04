One Person Critical, Another Hurt In Agawam Shed Fire: Fire Department

An early morning fire in Hampden County sent two people to the hospital — one with critical injuries, authorities said.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, in a shed at 901 Main Street in Agawam, the Agawam Fire Department said. The building was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Crews quickly put it out, but two civilians were hurt in the blaze. Paramedics rushed them both to Baystate Medical Center. One was in critical condition, and the other suffered minor injuries and was listed in stable condition.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the fire. However, at this time, the cause does not appear suspicious, Agawam firefighters said.

