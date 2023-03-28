Nearly 2 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized In Springfield Bust Following Gunshot: Police

A gunshot Monday night, March 27, led police to two people carrying almost a kilo of cocaine, authorities said.

Kelly McCarthy, 36, of Hampden, and Lennox Neath, 45, of Springfield, face several charges following their arrest, Springfield police said.

Officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 10 p.m. that led them to the area of Grand and Revere streets. Police searched the area and found McCarthy driving nearby. They pulled his car over and found a loaded gun and a large bag of cocaine stuffed between the driver and the passenger Neath.

Kelly McCarthy was charged with —

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Firearm with a defaced serial number

Cocaine trafficking of more than 200 grams

Lennox Neath is charged with —

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Firearm with a defaced serial number

Cocaine trafficking of more than 200 grams

There were no injuries connected to the ShotSpotter alert.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.