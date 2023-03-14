Contact Us
Murder: Police Charge Chicopee Man In Springfield Shooting, Police Say

Josh Lanier
Springfield Police Department
Springfield Police Department Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department on Facebook

Springfield police have charged a 25-year-old Chicopee man in a fatal shooting earlier this month. 

Jordan Cabrera is charged with murder in the Friday, March 10 killing on Cadwell Drive, Springfield police said. 

Police arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. to find a man bleeding from a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, but he died of his injuries, authorities said. 

Springfield police are investigating the killing with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

