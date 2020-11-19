Molly Bish Family Wants DNA Submitted To Ancestory Websites In Search For Killer

The family of Molly Bish - a teenage victim of an unsolved murder 20 years ago - is seeking a change in how police investigate mysterious homicides.

In Boston, the Bish family is pushing for the passage of a “Familial DNA” bill, which would allow police to submit unknown DNA samples to ancestry websites seeking a suspect’s family members or the killer himself, according to Boston News 25. The effort is being led by Bish's sister, Heather.

In Massachusetts, police are barred from doing this. In other states where Familial DNA bills have been proposed, privacy issues have been an obstacle.

In the proposed bill, which is now being edited by the state’s Forensic Science Oversight Board, the submission of DNA to commercial heritage sites would be reserved for certain, tragic cases.

In 2000, 16-year-old Molly Bish was abducted from her new lifeguard job at Comins Pond in Warren. After a massive search, her remains were found three years later in a section of Palmer within 3 miles of where she had been taken. A suspect has never been charged for the crime.

