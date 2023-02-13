'Mayhem On Our Streets: Springfield Mayor Blasts Judges After Man Out On Bail Busted Again

The mayor of Springfield said judges were being soft on crime and called for reforms after police last week arrested a man out on bail and a wanted fugitive with several open warrants after they found a loaded gun in their car, authorities said.

Irvin Sanchez, of Chicopee, and Shakim Grant, of Springfield, both 27 years old, were arrested early Friday, Feb. 10, after officers said Sanchez was speeding down Union Street just after 2 a.m. Springfield police said they found a loaded gun shoved under the passenger seat during the traffic stop.

Sanchez, who was out on bail on gun charges, has prior convictions of selling heroin in Hampden and Hampshire counties, Springfield police said. Grant was a fugitive wanted on several violent felonies, officials said.

Police charged Sanchez with

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition without a license

Firearm Violation with three prior violent/drug crimes

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Speeding

Grant was charged with

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition without a license

Carrying a dangerous weapon while having an active warrant

Two counts of assault and battery (Agawam police)

Driving with a suspended license (Charlton police)

Driving with a suspended registration (Charlton)

Unregistered motor vehicle (Charlton)

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said the arrests prove the need for bail reform to stop the "mayhem in our streets." In a lengthy Facebook post, Sarno blamed judges for propping up a "broken system" that allows for "revolving doors" at prisons.

With the rearrests of two repeat violent criminal offenders on gun charges, one who was out on bail with firearm and heroin drug dealing charges in both Hampden and Hampshire counties, and another who was out with numerous active warrants, shows that our courts and some of our judges continue to perpetuate a broken system that shows complete disregard to our residents and business community by allowing these repeat violent criminal offenders, again and again, out through their ‘revolving door’ to continue to create mayhem on our streets and in our neighborhoods. While these two repeat criminal offenders were joy riding around, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and I spent Friday speaking with residents and property owners affected by gun violence and shootings in their neighborhoods. Not only did we update them on the Springfield Police Departments continued and ongoing efforts, which they acknowledged and appreciated, but also the issue of why the courts and some judges allow this to happen. This has to stop! I again want to thank State Representative Angelo Puppolo for continuing to file my bail reform legislation, and District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and Sheriff Nick Cocchi for their continued partnership in this quest to keep our residents and business community safe and sound – we’ll keep fighting.

