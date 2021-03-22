Man, Woman Found Dead In Jeep Submerged In Western Mass River

Two Western Massachusetts residents were found dead in a Jeep that was submerged in the Colrain River, authorities announced.

Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan said that on Saturday, March 20, the man and woman in their 30s were found by police in Franklin County in the water near the convergence of the east branch of the North River and Foundry Village Brook in Colrain.

The bodies were located near a Jeep that had entered the water.

Sullivan said that no foul play is suspected, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating to determine the causes of death.

The matter remains under investigation by Colrain Police, Massachusetts State Police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

