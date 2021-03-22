Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: Winning $100,000 Mass Cash Ticket Sold In Springfield
Police & Fire

Man, Woman Found Dead In Jeep Submerged In Western Mass River

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Colrain River
The Colrain River Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Two Western Massachusetts residents were found dead in a Jeep that was submerged in the Colrain River, authorities announced.

Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan said that on Saturday, March 20, the man and woman in their 30s were found by police in Franklin County in the water near the convergence of the east branch of the North River and Foundry Village Brook in Colrain.

The bodies were located near a Jeep that had entered the water.

Sullivan said that no foul play is suspected, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating to determine the causes of death. 

The matter remains under investigation by Colrain Police, Massachusetts State Police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.