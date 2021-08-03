Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: COVID-19: CDC Unveils Highly-Anticipated Guidelines For Those Who Are Fully Vaccinated
Police & Fire

Man Who Hid From Sex Offender Registry 3 Times Gets 2 Year In Prison

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Rueben Pagan, most recent photo Photo Credit: MA Sex Offender Registry, 2019
Rueben Pagan, 2016 Photo Credit: MA Sex Offender Registry, 2016
Rueben Pagan, 2011 Photo Credit: MA Sex Offender Registry, 2011
Rueben Pagan, 2010 Photo Credit: MA Sex Offender Registry, 2010

A Western Massachusetts man has been sentenced to two years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender - something he had been previously convicted of twice.

On Friday, March 5, Ruben Pagan, 50, of Springfield was sentenced to prison as well as 10 years of supervised release. In August 2020, Pagan had pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts, said.

Pagan was arrested in 2018 in Rhode Island on a warrant for his arrest charging him with child sexual abuse. At that time, law enforcement learned Pagan, who had first been convicted of a sex offense in 2002, had not registered with the state as a sex offender, which was a requirement of his release.

He had been convicted on failure to register as a sex offender on two other occasions in Massachusetts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Pagan will serve the two years sentence concurrent with a six-year prison stint he received after pleading guilty to rape and abuse of a child, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.