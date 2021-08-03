Man Who Hid From Sex Offender Registry 3 Times Gets 2 Year In Prison

A Western Massachusetts man has been sentenced to two years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender - something he had been previously convicted of twice.

On Friday, March 5, Ruben Pagan, 50, of Springfield was sentenced to prison as well as 10 years of supervised release. In August 2020, Pagan had pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts, said.

Pagan was arrested in 2018 in Rhode Island on a warrant for his arrest charging him with child sexual abuse. At that time, law enforcement learned Pagan, who had first been convicted of a sex offense in 2002, had not registered with the state as a sex offender, which was a requirement of his release.

He had been convicted on failure to register as a sex offender on two other occasions in Massachusetts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Pagan will serve the two years sentence concurrent with a six-year prison stint he received after pleading guilty to rape and abuse of a child, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

