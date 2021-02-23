Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Who Allegedly Used A Gun During A Road-Rage Incident Is Arrested

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Nicholas A. Bernardi
Nicholas A. Bernardi Photo Credit: West Springfield PD

An alleged road rage incident - in which one of the drivers pulled a gun - was apparently sparked by a near motor vehicle crash on a side street.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, police officers were called to a home in the area of Hillcrest Avenue in West Springfield for a man who said he had just been threatened by another person with a firearm, police said.

The victim said that after a close call between him and another driver on a nearby side street, the other driver followed him home, police said. They exchanged words, then the other driver allegedly brandished and “racked” a semi-automatic handgun, police said. At that point, the victim said he retreated into his home and called 911. Racking a gun is when you pull the slide on the weapon to load the firing chamber.

The following investigation led West Springfield Police to believe it was Nicholas A. Bernardi, of West Springfield, that threatened the victim. Police said they found RING doorbell video evidence that documented the exchange between the men.

On the following day, Thursday, Feb. 18, police canvased the neighborhood and allegedly found the suspect vehicle captured in the video. This led to the identification of Bernardi.

Bernardi was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (firearm), and threat to commit a crime, police said.

In addition to West Springfield Police, the Hampden County District Court Probation participated in the investigation, too.

