Man Wanted In Connection To 11 West Springfield Shoplifting Incidents

Police investigators in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a wanted suspect tied to nearly a dozen shopliftings in the region.

In Hampden County, police issued an alert and released surveillance photos of a wanted man known to target local businesses in West Springfield.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the man (pictured above) has been linked to at least 11 shoplifting incidents from a business in the city beginning in November 2021.

In total, it is believed that the shoplifter has stolen approximately $2,000 worth of items.

Police said that the man appears to have a large neck tattoo - no other descriptive information was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or shoplifting incidents has been asked to contact Det. Kennedy at the West Springfield Police Department by calling (413) 263-3210 ext. 229 or Text-A-Tip by texting SOLVE with the message to 274637.

