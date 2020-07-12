Man Throws Bike At Police Cruiser In Attempt To Avoid Arrest

A man allegedly threw his bicycle at a police cruiser following an officer’s attempt to stop the man from trespassing.

The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. in mid-November, when a Brimfield police officer allegedly saw Michael Jablonski, 46, of Brimfield, attempting to enter a Cumberland Farms after he had received a no-trespass order for that property, Brimfield Police said.

Jablonski is familiar to Brimfield Police as he was accused of threatening officers with a 3-foot samurai sword back in April, according to The Citizen Chronicle. Before that, in 2017, there was an incident in which Jablonski was accused of walking down the middle of the road “flipping off” anyone in the vicinity. Jablonski was allegedly combative upon arrest.

In this most recent incident at the Cumberland Farms, Brimfield Police said Jablonski allegedly took off running when he noticed the police.

The short chase ended when Jablonski allegedly attacked a Brimfield police officer. Jablonski then allegedly threw his bicycle at the police cruiser, attempted to break the window to the cruiser, and spit on an officer, police said.

After a brief struggle, Jablonski was arrested and charged with trespassing, disturbing the peace, and assault and battery on a police officer, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.