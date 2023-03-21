Man Seriously Injured In Springfield Shooting: Police

Springfield police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously wounded earlier this week.

The shooting happened in the 0 to 100 block of Belmont Ave. just after 4 p.m. on Monday, March 20. Officers found the victim bleeding from his wounds, and paramedics rushed him to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries, Springfield police said.

Authorities have not released the man's name or an update on his condition.

Detectives are searching for the shooter.

