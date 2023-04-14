Man Found Shot Dead Inside Car Near Springfield College: Police

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near Springfield College this week.

Springfield Police responded to a ShotSpotter Activation in the 100 block of Hancock Street around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh said on Twitter.

Responding officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on Hancock Street, Walsh added. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Homicide Detectives at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and your tip.

