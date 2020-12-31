Man Charged With Setting Three Brush Fires In September Pleads Not Guilty

A man is being charged for setting three brush fires in late September.

Henry P. Dextraze, 66, of New Hampshire, but formerly of Leominster, is believed to have inadvertently started three fires within days of each other this fall, according to the Sentinel and Enterprise.

The fires happened on Sept. 20, 22, and 24 with the first two being small and in the Leominster State Forest around Elm Street. The last fire on Sept. 24 lit up an area of Mt. Elam Road in the state forest and went on to consume 3.4 acres in flames. It took firefighters two days to extinguish the fire.

Dextraze allegedly told police that he went hiking with a friend on the 22 and lit a campfire, but properly extinguished it. Inconsistencies were noticed in Dextraze’s account of the fires. For example, he said he never saw any firefighters or equipment battling the Elm Street fire, but there are photos of his van at the scene.

Dextraze has been charged with three counts of burning woods, three counts of setting fire to another's land, three counts of wanton destruction f property less than $1,200, and three counts of misleading a police officer. Dextraze has pled not guilty to the charges. He’ll be back in court in March.

