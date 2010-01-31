Man Charged After Cops Seize 1,500 Bags Of Heroin, $250K In Cash In Springfield

A Western Massachusetts man has been arrested after allegedly being caught with 1,500 bags of heroin and more than $250,000 in cash.

Hampden County resident Alvaro Flores, age 61, of Holyoke was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 26 following a multi-agency investigation that led to a search warrant of his home, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police.

During the search agents seized more than 1500 bags of heroin and a loaded firearm, Walsh said.

An additional search warrant led detectives to a safety deposit box where an additional $257,000 in cash was seized, Walsh said.

Flores was charged with:

Heroin trafficking 18-36 Grams

Possession of a firearm without a license

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Receiving stolen property less than $1200

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.