Man Arrested Twice In 3 Days Charged With Springfield Break-Ins: Police

A man with more than 140 criminal charges in his lifetime added to his tally this week when police arrested him twice within a span of three days, authorities said.

William Harris, 58, of Springfield, was first arrested on Sunday night following a break-in at 413 Café on Main Street in Springfield, police said.

Officers responded to the area around 9 p.m., but the burglar had already left. An analytics team put together a description of the suspect, and officers found a man who matched it in the Count Square area. K9 units searched the area and found a bookbag stashed near the juvenile court building, which led them to Harris, Springfield police said.

Officials charged him with breaking and entering a building, defacing property, theft from a building, and breaking into a depository, police said.

He was released following his arraignment.

On Tuesday, Springfield police saw a familiar face when they responded to a series of car break-ins in the 500 block of Main Street just before 12:30 a.m. Though, Harris was less than thrilled about the reunion. He ran when he saw them, officials said.

Police chased him to Central Street, where they arrested him.

Authorities charged him with three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle at nighttime, Springfield police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.