Man Accused Of Shooting, Running Over Springfield Teen Turns Self In To Authorities

A man accused of shooting and then running over a Springfield teenager has turned himself into the courts, Springfield Police said.

Anthony Eberhart, 40, of Springfield, went to the Hampden Hall of Justice, the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 19, and was arrested on a warrant. Eberhart is being charged with murder, carrying a loaded firearm with a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, police said.

Eberhart’s arrest stems from an incident on Friday, Aug. 14, in a discount liquor store parking lot on Central Street. Eberhart then allegedly got into an argument with Justin Blanton, 19.

They apparently began shooting at each other, police said, and Blanton suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

After shooting, Eberhart got in his vehicle and allegedly backed up and ran over Blanton, dragging him for several feet, police said.

During the commotion, Andre Blanton, 27, picked up a gun and started shooting. He was shot during the gunfight and again when he accidentally shot himself, police said.

Andre Blanton was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. He is facing several charges including armed assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during a felony, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, police said.

