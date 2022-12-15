Contact Us
Male Pedestrian Killed In Afternoon Springfield Car Crash: Police

David Cifarelli
The crash happened at the intersection of Dwight and Congress streets Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14.
A man has died following a pedestrian-involved crash in one Western Massachusetts city, authorities said.

The crash happened in the area of Dwight and Congress streets in Springfield around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh on Twitter.

The man hit was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, Walsh said. The driver stayed on scene.

The man's identity was not released. The crash is under investigation. 

