MA Man Driving Car Allegedly Packed With Drugs, Guns Is Busted After Running Red Light

A man driving a car allegedly stuffed with guns and drugs was busted after he ran a red light in front of a police officer.

On Monday, March 1, around 7 p.m., a Massachusetts State Police Trooper on patrol was stopped at a red light at the intersection of State and Main streets in Springfield when he allegedly observed a black Dodge Charger run a red light.

The officer pulled over the vehicle, which was rented. Neither the driver nor the passenger had a license to operate a motor vehicle, police said.

A tow truck was requested, as well as backup, and police officers removed the vehicle’s two occupants to conduct an inventory of the car’s contents.

It was at this time that officers allegedly found:

9mm Shadow Systems pistol, loaded with 13 rounds,

9mm ammunition,

Numerous bags containing more than 50 grams of a substance believed to be crack/cocaine,

Numerous bags containing 500 pills suspected to be oxycodone,

Several bags of a substance believed to be PCP,

And a large amount of cash, police said.

The two men who had been in the vehicle were arrested.

Christopher Reyes, the driver, 30, of Springfield, has been charged with

Carrying a firearm,

Possession of a large capacity feeding device,

Possession of ammunition with FID Card,

Possession of a firearm with 2 prior violent/drug crimes,

Carrying a loaded firearm,

Carrying a firearm while committing a felony,

Trafficking cocaine,

Trafficking oxycodone,

Possesssion of a Class B substance,

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle,

Conspiracy to violate drug law,

And Failure to stop, police said.

Reyes is being held on $100,000 bail, police said.

Raven Sullivan, the passenger, 24, of Springfield, was charged with:

Carrying a firearm,

Possession of a large capacity feeding device,

Possession of ammunition with FID Card,

Carrying a loaded firearm,

Carrying a firearm while committing a felony,

Trafficking cocaine,

Trafficking oxycodone,

Possessing a Class B substance,

And Conspiracy to violate drug laws, police said.

Bond was set at $25,000 for Sullivan.

The duo will be arraigned in Springfield District Court, police said.

