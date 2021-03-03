Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

MA Man Driving Car Allegedly Packed With Drugs, Guns Is Busted After Running Red Light

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Items allegedly seized during a Springfield bust on March 1
Items allegedly seized during a Springfield bust on March 1 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

A man driving a car allegedly stuffed with guns and drugs was busted after he ran a red light in front of a police officer.

On Monday, March 1, around 7 p.m., a Massachusetts State Police Trooper on patrol was stopped at a red light at the intersection of State and Main streets in Springfield when he allegedly observed a black Dodge Charger run a red light.

The officer pulled over the vehicle, which was rented. Neither the driver nor the passenger had a license to operate a motor vehicle, police said.

A tow truck was requested, as well as backup, and police officers removed the vehicle’s two occupants to conduct an inventory of the car’s contents.

It was at this time that officers allegedly found:

  • 9mm Shadow Systems pistol, loaded with 13 rounds,
  • 9mm ammunition,
  • Numerous bags containing more than 50 grams of a substance believed to be crack/cocaine,
  • Numerous bags containing 500 pills suspected to be oxycodone,
  • Several bags of a substance believed to be PCP,
  • And a large amount of cash, police said.

The two men who had been in the vehicle were arrested.

Christopher Reyes, the driver, 30, of Springfield, has been charged with

  • Carrying a firearm,
  • Possession of a large capacity feeding device,
  • Possession of ammunition with FID Card,
  • Possession of a firearm with 2 prior violent/drug crimes,
  • Carrying a loaded firearm,
  • Carrying a firearm while committing a felony,
  • Trafficking cocaine,
  • Trafficking oxycodone,
  • Possesssion of a Class B substance,
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle,
  • Conspiracy to violate drug law,
  • And Failure to stop, police said.

Reyes is being held on $100,000 bail, police said.

Raven Sullivan, the passenger, 24, of Springfield, was charged with:

  • Carrying a firearm,
  • Possession of a large capacity feeding device,
  • Possession of ammunition with FID Card,
  • Carrying a loaded firearm,
  • Carrying a firearm while committing a felony,
  • Trafficking cocaine,
  • Trafficking oxycodone,
  • Possessing a Class B substance,
  • And Conspiracy to violate drug laws, police said.

Bond was set at $25,000 for Sullivan.

The duo will be arraigned in Springfield District Court, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.