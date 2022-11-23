Ludlow Man Busted Sending Child Porn To Undercover Agent: Feds

Police arrested a 41-year-old Ludlow this week after they said he shared several videos of child porn with an undercover officer, authorities said.

Robert Avrett was arrested on Monday after police searched his home, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. Prosecutors charged him with one count of distributing child pornography.

Agents began investigating Avrett after he shared multiple videos of child pornography featuring children as young as 3 years old with an undercover office through the messaging app Kik, the prosecutor said. Avrett confessed to police that he was the owner of the account and had sent the files, the US Attorney said.

He faces a minimum of five years in prison and up to 20 years behind bars if convicted.

