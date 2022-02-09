Large Amount Of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Ammo Seized In Springfield, Suspected Trafficker Charged

A man has been charged after police said a search warrant executed at his apartment in Western Massachusetts led to the seizure of large quantities of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and ammunition.

Juan Ramos-Cotto, age 35, was arrested following a search of his apartment on Clifton Ave. in Springfield on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities reportedly located the following while executing the search warrant:

About 300 grams of suspected fentanyl

More than 100 grams of suspected cocaine

More than 150 rounds of ammunition

Police said Ramos-Cotto was charged with the following:

Trafficking heroin or fentanyl over 200 grams

Trafficking cocaine between 100 and 200 grams

Possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.