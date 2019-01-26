Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice
Know Them? Police Search For Duo Who Used Stolen Credits Cards At Stores In Westfield

Nicole Valinote
Police in Massachusetts are searching for two men accused of stealing a victim's wallet and using her credit cards at other stores. Police in Massachusetts are searching for two men accused of stealing a victim's wallet and using her credit cards at other stores.
Police are searching for two men accused of stealing a victim's wallet while she was shopping and using her credit cards at other stores in Western Massachusetts.

One of the men distracted the victim while the other took her wallet from her purse in her cart, the Westfield Police Department in Hampden County said in a post on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call Detective Coach at 413-642-9388 or email c.coach@cityofwestfield.org.

"We also recommend that people keep their wallets or other valuables on their person while shopping and not leave them in the cart," police said. "Unfortunately, people like this are out there looking for an opportunity to steal your stuff."

