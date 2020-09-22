Interstate Workplace Shooting And Highway Chase Ends In Longmeadow

A workplace shooting gave way to a police chase along I-91 Tuesday, Sept. 22.

A South Windsor business on Edwin Road was the site of a shooting Tuesday morning, according to police.

Though the business name has not been confirmed, the address of the shooting location belongs to a trucking firm.

The suspect fled Connecticut in a dark-colored GMC Acadia toward the Massachusetts border, according to WesternMass News.

The chase ended in Longmeadow around 9:30 a.m., State Police said.

