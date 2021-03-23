Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
IDs Released For Man, Woman Found Dead In Western Mass River

Zak Failla
The Colrain River
The Colrain River Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The identities have been released for the man and woman who were found dead near a Jeep that was submerged in a river over the weekend.

Joshua Eastman, age 36, and Laura Wood, age 39, both of Franklin County, were found dead in Colrain near a Jeep that had entered the river by the convergence of the east branch of the North River and Foundry Village Brook on Saturday, March 20, the Northwestern District Attorney said.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said that no foul play is suspected at this time.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine their causes of deaths, which remain under investigation.

