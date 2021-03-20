Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
ID Released For 22-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Springfield

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man who was killed after a shooting in Springfield has been identified.

William Parker, age 22, of Springfield, was shot around 545 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, in the area of College and Shattuck Streets in Springfield, according to Jim Leydon with the Hampden District Attorney's Office. 

Parker was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment but died later that night.

The Springfield Police said the incident is under investigation. 

