Holyoke Officer Beaten Bloody During Fight After Suspect Grabbed For His Gun

A Holyoke officer was seriously injured after he was attacked during what started out as a routine interaction and ended in a violent fight for his life.

The officer and his partner were called to an apartment building at 72 Essex St. Thursday night around 9 p.m. because someone reported three men were smoking "illegal narcotics" in the hallway, authorities said. Officials didn't specify what drugs the men were alleged to have been enjoying.

The officers asked for the men's information, but one of the suspects gave them a fake name, authorities said.

He was later identified as Carlos Caraballo, 35, of New York.

As the officers pressed Caraballo for the truth, he stood up and reached for one of their pistols, authorities said. He kept grabbing for the weapon even as the officers shouted at him to stop, which kicked off a violent struggle.

Caraballo struck one officer in the head, opening up a gash, officials said. But he still made the arrest with blood pouring down his face with the help of his partner and a third officer who arrived in time to lend a hand.

Caraballo is charged with trespassing, warrant-default, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault and battery on an officer causing serious bodily injury, and assault and battery to disarm a police officer, authorities said.

