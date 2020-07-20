Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Holyoke Man Gets Less Than One Year In Prison For Selling Cocaine

Kristin Palpini
The arrest was part of a wider initiative to crack down on violent crime. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Holyoke man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for selling cocaine.

Roberto Santiago, 45, of Holyoke, was sentenced July 17 in U.S. District Court Massachusetts for drug possession and distribution, according to the Massachusetts Attorney’s Office. In addition to the 10 months imprisonment, the judge sentenced Santiago to three years of parole.

On Sept. 30, 2019, Santiago sold cocaine in Holyoke, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Santiago’s arrest was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together multiple levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime.

