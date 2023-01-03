Contact Us
Head-On New Year's Eve Car Crash In Springfield Claims Man's Life: Police

Springfield Police Department
One man has died following a head-on car crash in Springfield on New Year's Eve, authorities said.

Police responded for a two-car crash in the 700 block of Armory Street around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec, 31, Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said on Twitter.

The man, who was going north, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died, Walsh said. 

Meanwhile a woman, who was a passenger in the car going south, was also taken to Baystate with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. 

