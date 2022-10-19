Hadley Woman Chooses Plan Bees To Fight Off Deputies During Eviction: Police

A woman was buzzing mad when Hampden County sheriff's deputies showed up to enforce an eviction order earlier this month at a Longfellow home, so she unleashed her army of bees to protect their queen, officials said.

Deputies responded to Memery Lane on Oct. 12 as part of an eviction order against Rorie Susan Woods, 55, of Hadley, who was driving away with several manufactured beehives in tow on her SUV as they pulled up, CBS Boston reported. When she spotted the deputies, she jumped out and ripped off the lids of the hives.

Deputies tried to stop her, but the swarms of bees kept them from getting too close. When one of the deputies told her they were allergic, Woods reportedly said, “Oh, you’re allergic? Good,” according to an official report, NBC Boston said.

As the deputies backed away, Woods doubled down. Donning a protective beekeeper suit, she knocked over the hives, which sent the bees into a frenzy, CBS Boston said. They stung several deputies and bystanders.

"We had one staff member go the hospital, and luckily, he was alright, or she would be facing manslaughter charges," Hampden Sheriff Nick Cocchi said in a news release. "I support people's right to protest peacefully, but when you cross the line and put my staff and the public in danger, I promise you will be arrested."

And that she was.

Deputies arrested Woods and charged her with four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and one count of disorderly conduct, the news report said.

