Fleeing CT Man Crashes Into Police Cars Twice In West Springfield Chase: Officials

A 28-year-old Connecticut man out on probation rammed a police vehicle multiple times as he tried to escape capture in Western Massachusetts on Wednesday, April 5, authorities said.

Jonell Bonilla, age 28, of Waterbury, faces a slew of charges after he led police of a chase that ended with a bang in West Springfield, police said.

Officers tried to pull Bonilla's car over around 8 p.m. after he left the Super 8 Motel parking lot at 1500 Riverdale St. as part of a narcotics investigation, authorities said. Bonilla floored it instead.

He crashed into a car stopped at the intersection of Riverdale St. and Morgan Road and kept driving, authorities said. Bonilla then crashed into an unmarked police car, and when he couldn't get past it, Bonilla slammed into it again.

But now he his car was stuck. Bonilla jumped out and made a run for it, but he didn't make it far, officials said. Police arrested him in a parking lot not far from the crash site.

Luckily, no one was injured in the crashes, authorities said.

Bonilla is charged with —

Failure to stop for police

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Concealing a motor vehicle license plate

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery on a police officer

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Operating an uninsured motor vehicle

Possession of ammunition without an FID Card

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

During the booking process, police learned Bonilla is out on probation from Hartford, Connecticut.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.